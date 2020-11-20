US Treasury Sec. Mnuchin: We're working to get vaccine distributed widely

"As a result of Project Warp Speed, there will be an end in sight to this health crisis," US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin told CNBC on Friday.

Additional takeaways

"We're working to get vaccine distributed widely."

"We'll be redoubling our efforts to sit down with congress and get something done."

Getting calls from Republicans and Democrats to pass stand-alone legislation to help airlines."

"I have spoken extensively with Fed Chair Jerome Powell."

"Main street US firms need grants not more loans."

"We have lent the airlines billions of dollars, every single one of airlines took direct loans from the treasury; they haven't drawn them down."

"There is enormous support for more payroll aid to airlines."

Market reaction

The US Dollar Index paid little to no mind to these comments and remains flat on the day near 92.30.