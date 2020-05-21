US Treasury Sec. Mnuchin: US to see a very large increase in Q4 economic activity

The United States will see a very large increase in economic activity in the last quarter of the year, US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said on Thursday.

Mnuchin further added that increasing coronavirus testing in workplaces will boost worker confidence. Regarding the fiscal support, Mnuchin noted that there is a strong chance that they will need a new stimulus bill.

Market reaction

These comments don't seem to be impacting market sentiment. As of writing, Wall Street's three main indexes were down between 0.35% and 0.75% on a daily basis.