US Treasury Sec. Mnuchin: US to protect stability of dollar

The White House is focused on putting in $1 trillion more in coronavirus relief and could come back for "CARES 5.0," US Treasury Secretary Mnuchin told CNBC on Thursday.
Additional takeaways
"Enhanced unemployment insurance is a priority in the next coronavirus bill."
"White House has agreed next coronavirus bill will have $16 billion in new funds for testing."
"There could be a fifth coronavirus relief bill."
"The US will protect the stability of the dollar."
"Looking at unemployment benefits that are 70% wage replacement."
Market reaction
The US Dollar Index edged slightly higher on these comments and was last seen gaining 0.12% on the day at 95.07.
