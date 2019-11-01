US Treasury Sec. Mnuchin: US and China are working hard to conclude trade deal

While speaking to reporters in New Delhi, United States (US) Treasury Secretary, Steven Mnuchin, reiterated that the US and China were working hard to conclude the trade deal.

"The US is ensuring adequate oil supplies will remain in the market after sanctions against Iran," Mnuchin added. "The US is working with allies to ensure adequate oil supplies to contain impact of Iran sanctions."

The market reaction was relatively muted to these comments. As of writing, the 10-year US Treasury bond yield was up 0.65% on a daily basis at 1.711%.