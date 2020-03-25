US Treasury Sec. Mnuchin: Trump will 'absolutely' sign stimulus bill if it is passed by both Senate and House

US President Trump will 'absolutely' sign stimulus bill if it is passed by both Senate and House, said Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin after the coronavirus bipartisan deal was reached in the last hour.

When asked on what the House will do, he said: “I can’t speak for the Speaker, I hope she takes it up and she passes it as is.”

A vote in the Senate is expected later on Wednesday, White House official Eric Ueland said on Wednesday.