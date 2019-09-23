US Treasury Sec' Mnuchin: Trade talks with China to resume in two weeks

- Mnuchin said that he thinks trade talks with China will resume in two weeks.
- Mnuchin said that the most important issue regarding China is intellectual property.
US Treasury Secretary Mnuchin said that he thinks trade talks with China will resume in two weeks, although earlier he said that the Chinese Vice Premier is coming to the US next week for talks - Therefore, minister-level talks are likely what was being referred to, which is already priced in to the markets expecting such talks to place in October.
Key quotes from the US Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin
- "I think trade talks with China will resume in two weeks."
- "The most important issue regarding China is intellectual property."
- “The Chinese Vice Premier is coming to the US next week for talks.”
- “The Chinese farm visit was delayed at our request.”
FX implications
As we have seen time and time again, markets are in a state of flux over the trade talks and sentiment can flip at a drop of a hat. An example of that was as recent as last week when cancellation of a planned Chinese delegation's trip to meet with U.S. farmers in Montana and Nebraska sent stocks lower and risk-off currencies such as the Yen, higher.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: On the defensive with flag breakdown on the daily chart
EUR/USD looks south with the daily line chart reporting a bear flag breakdown. The flag breakdown indicates the sell-off from the Aug. 23 high of 1.1154 has resumed and the pair could drop to 1.0820 in the short-term.
GBP/USD: 1.2393/85 limits immediate downside
With the 50-bar moving average on the four-hour chart (4H 50MA) aptly restricting the GBP/USD pair’s immediate upside, the quote stays on the back foot while flashing 1.2430 amid initial Asian trading session on Tuesday.
USD/JPY extends consolidation near 107.50 following intraday selloff
The USD/JPY pair traded in a very tight range during the Asian session near the 107.70 mark but came under strong bearish pressure in the European morning after the disappointing PMI readings from the Euro area.
Gold pulls back from 2-week high as US-China headlines improve risk-sentiment
Gold buyers fail to cross September 06 high as recently positive trade headlines from the US dragged the yellow metal to $1,521 during the initial Asian session on Tuesday. Steve Mnuchin and Trump both crossed wires with trade-positive comments off-late.
US Conference Board Consumer Confidence Sentiment Preview: Facts on the ground
The Consumer Confidence Index is expected to slip to 133.5 in September from 135.1 in August. The Present Situation Index was 117.2 in August and 170.9 in July. The Expectations Index was 107.0 in August and 112.4 in July.