US Treasury Sec. Mnuchin to meet PBOC Governor Yi Gang – Bloomberg

Bloomberg recently reported that the US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin will have his first chance to break an impasse in a deepening trade war with China while meeting with Chinese central bank Governor Yi Gang during a gathering of G-20 finance ministers from June 7 to 9 in Fukuoka.

The report further said that even a casual chat between officials of the world’s two largest economies could lay important groundwork for a meeting between Presidents Donald Trump and Xi Jinping, who will be in Japan at the end of the month for the G-20 leaders’ summit.