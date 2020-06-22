US Treasury Sec. Mnuchin: There may be a time when we have a China decoupling

While speaking in an interview with Fox News, US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said that there could come a time ‘when we have a China decoupling’.
China's decoupling is something that US President Donald Trump may consider, he added.
This comes almost a week after President Trump tweeted out, threatening to cut ties with China.
Trump tweeted out: “It was not Ambassador Lighthizer’s fault (yesterday in Committee) in that perhaps I didn’t make myself clear, but the U.S. certainly does maintain a policy option, under various conditions, of a complete decoupling from China. Thank you!”
Market reaction
The risk sentiment is stabilizing as Asia kicks-off this Tuesday, with most majors trading in thin ranges while the US dollar licks wounds following Monday’s slump.
The Wall Street surge on the potential for more government stimulus measures killed the safe-haven demand for the buck.
At the press time, S&P 500 futures post minor gains just above 3100 while AUD/USD looks to retests multi-day tops at 0.6923.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD prints fresh multi-day highs above 0.69 on upbeat Australian PMI
The upbeat Australian CBA PMIs offered a further boost to the AUD bulls, as AUD/USD clinches fresh multi-day highs above 0.6900. RBA Governor Lowe's comments underpinned the aussie along with the Wall Street rally.
USD/JPY stays below 107.00 as risk reset sneaks in early Asia
USD/JPY stretches the late-US session pullback moves from 106.96. The yen pair began the week on a positive note while snapping the five-day losing streak. Virus woes loom amid the Sino-American tussle, PMI can offer immediate direction.
BTC/USD breaks above $9,700 in a bullish surge
BTC/USD bulls have remained dominant for six straight sessions to shoot the price of BTC/USD up from $9,286.54 to $9,700, so far this Monday. The SMA 20 is looking to crossover the SMA 50 to chart the bullish cross pattern.
Gold: Recedes from one-month high, $1,751 in focus
Gold prices extend pullback moves from $1,763.22. The bullion’s consolidation from $1,763.22 stays above a short-term support line stretched from Thursday. 200-HMA offers strong downside support during additional declines.
WTI appreciates beyond $40 and approaches multi-month highs
Front-month WTI futures have appreciated more than 2% on Monday to reach prices above $40, reaching prices only a few cents short of June 8 high at $40.40.