US Treasury Sec. Mnuchin: There may be a time when we have a China decoupling

While speaking in an interview with Fox News, US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said that there could come a time ‘when we have a China decoupling’.

China's decoupling is something that US President Donald Trump may consider, he added.

This comes almost a week after President Trump tweeted out, threatening to cut ties with China.

Trump tweeted out: “It was not Ambassador Lighthizer’s fault (yesterday in Committee) in that perhaps I didn’t make myself clear, but the U.S. certainly does maintain a policy option, under various conditions, of a complete decoupling from China. Thank you!”

Market reaction

The risk sentiment is stabilizing as Asia kicks-off this Tuesday, with most majors trading in thin ranges while the US dollar licks wounds following Monday’s slump.

The Wall Street surge on the potential for more government stimulus measures killed the safe-haven demand for the buck.

At the press time, S&P 500 futures post minor gains just above 3100 while AUD/USD looks to retests multi-day tops at 0.6923.