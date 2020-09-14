US Treasury Sec. Mnuchin: There can be COVID-19 deal if Pelosi willing to compromise

"We will continue to work on the COVID-19 aid," US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin told CNBC on Monday. "Now is not the time to worry about shrinking the deficit or the Fed balance sheet."

Mnuchin further noted that there could be a deal on the next coronavirus stimulus bill if Democrats led by US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi are willing to compromise.

Market reaction

These comments don't seem to be having a significant impact on market sentiment. As of writing, the S&P 500 futures were up 1.16% on a daily basis at 3,362 and the US Dollar Index was down 0.28% at 93.01.