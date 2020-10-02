US Treasury Sec. Mnuchin tests negative for coronavirus

US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin tested negative for COVID-19, Mnuchin's spokeswoman told reporters on Friday, as reported by Reuters.

Meanwhile, President Donald Trump aide noted that Trump is not expected to speak to reporters this morning.

Market reaction

Safe-haven flows continue to dominate the financial markets after this announcement. As of writing, the S&P 500 futures were down 1.3% on a daily basis at 3,324, suggesting that Wall Street's main indexes are likely to open deep in the negative territory. Meanwhile, the US Dollar Index was flat at 93.75.