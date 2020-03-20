US Treasury Sec. Mnuchin: Tax filing day to be moved from April 15 to July 15

"At President Trump's direction, we are moving Tax Day from April 15 to July 15," US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin announced, via Twitter on Friday. "All taxpayers and businesses will have this additional time to file and make payments without interest or penalties."

"I encourage all taxpayers who may have tax refunds to file now to get your money," Mnuchin further tweeted out.

Market reaction

Major equity indexes continue to trade mixed after this announcement. As of writing, the Nasdaq Composite was up 1.35% on the day while the S&P 500 was down 0.15%.