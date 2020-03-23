US Treasury Sec. Mnuchin: Small businesses should take government loans, keep employees on

"We want all small business to keep employees on, take government loans," US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin told Fox Business Network on Monday.

Additional takeaways

"This is not corporate welfare. Coronavirus stimulus plan helps American workers."

"Government needs additional tools to fight coronavirus as soon as possible."

"Treasury will add enormous amounts of new small business administration lenders."

"We want the airlines to continue to be able to operate domestic air travel."

"There are specific provisions for airlines that are still being negotiated."

"If taxpayers putting money at risk they should be properly compensated."

"Assistance for airlines will be on market terms, we have the ability to take equity stakes."

"Legislation prepares US for 10-12 week period during coronavirus crisis."

"If this health crisis continues, the administration will go back to Congress for more."

"Legislation gives businesses that have to shut down much needed support."

"President has not made the decision for a complete shutdown of the economy."

"Trump is hopeful that policies and procedures put in place will help address virus quickly."

"G7, G20 leaders working closely together with IMF and World Bank."

"This is not a slush fund, this is a massive liquidity program."

"Need to get coronavirus legislation passed on Monday."

"Meeting with Senate leaders Mitch McConnell and Schumer on Monday."