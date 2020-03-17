US Treasury Sec. Mnuchin: Relief figures 'may be bigger' than what's in the press

US Treasury Secretary Mnuhcin is speaking alongside President Trump at the Coronavirus Task Force briefing, noting that the coronavirus relief figures 'may be bigger' than what's in the press ($1000).

IRS will not charge interest and penalties on deferral for 90 days

We're looking at sending checks to workers immediately, within next two weeks

Corporations can defer tax payments of up to $10 million

Relief figures 'may be bigger' than what's in the press ($1000)

Mentions hotels and airlines.

Government wants to make sure fast-food drive-throughs stay open.

Hopes stimulus legislation will help laid-off workers in hotel industry.

We absolutely believe in keeping markets open.

We may get to point where we shorten market trading hours.

We intend to keep markets open.