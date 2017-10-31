US Treasury Sec Mnuchin presses allies to tighten Iran sanctions – WSJ

US Treasury Sec Mnuchin presses allies to tighten Iran sanctions – WSJBy Dhwani Mehta
The Wall Street Journal (WSJ) reports that the US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin urged Washington’s allies to tighten the sanctions on Iran in an interview late-Monday, after the high-level meetings in Saudi Arabia, Israel, the UAE, and Qatar held last week.
Key Quotes:
“Right now we are really focused on our allies working with us on sanctioning the activities that are outside.”
“It would premature for me to comment on that aspect.”
“At least for now, we’re working with our European partners on the agreement and as it relates to items outside the deal, we have been and will be aggressively sanctioning those activities.”
