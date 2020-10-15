US Treasury Sec. Mnuchin: Politics are getting in the way of coronavirus relief bill

"A deal on the coronavirus relief bill will be hard to get done before the election but we will keep trying," US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin told CNBC on Thursday, as reported by Reuters.

Additional takeaways

"Politics are getting in the way of the coronavirus relief bill."

"US President Donald Trump is committed to keeping working toward a deal."

"Will not let testing issue stand in the way of a deal."

"Will fundamentally agree with Democrats' testing language."

"Will continue to negotiate until a deal is done."

"We are moving forward, seeking input from all sides on the relief bill."

"Will not move forward with testing without getting money for small businesses."

"Trump administration is not giving up on coronavirus relief."

Market reaction

These comments seem to be weighing on market sentiment. As of writing, S&P 500 futures were down 1.25% on a daily basis at 3,438.