US Treasury Sec. Mnuchin: No big issues with regards to supply chains amid coronavirus outbreak

"At this point, we haven't seen big issues with regards to supply chains amid coronavirus outbreak," US Treasury Secretary Mnuchin told Fox Business Network on Thursday and added that he doesn't see China having any issues fulfilling its trade commitments.

Regarding the US' economic outlook in 2020, "the US won't see 3% growth in 2020 due to Boeing," Mnuchin argued.

Risk mood

The market sentiment seems to be improving with the 10-year US Treasury bond yield turning flat on the day at 1.66% in the last minutes. Additionally, the S&P 500 futures are up 0.35%.