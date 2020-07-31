US Treasury Sec. Mnuchin: Negotiators made progress, still far apart on other issues

Following his meeting with House of Representative Speaker Nancy Pelosi, US Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin said that the negotiators made progress on some issues, still far apart on other issues.

He added that the negotiators will return and continue talks on Friday and Saturday.

The meeting was held between Mnuchin, Pelosi and White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows, as the recalibrated its position on a short-term extension of $600 weekly unemployment supplement and ban on evictions.

Early Asia, President Donald Trump said that he wants a temporary extension of extra unemployment benefits, which expire this Friday.

Market reaction

The US dollar extends its downside momentum and hit the lowest levels since April 2018 at 92.60 against its main peers on the above comments.