US Treasury Sec. Mnuchin: Looking at another $1 trillion in coronavirus relief

The Trump administration will pursue tax credits to incentivize businesses to bring people back to work, US Treasury Secretary Mnuchin said on Monday.

Mnuchin further noted that they are looking at another $1 trillion in the next coronavirus relief bill.

Meanwhile, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell argued that they should focus on schools, jobs and healthcare in the relief bill and reiterated that they also need liability protection.

Market reaction

These comments seem to be providing a modest boost to market sentiment. As of writing, the S&P 500 Index was up 0.33% on a daily basis at 3,235 points.