US Treasury Sec. Mnuchin: House on track to get tax plan by end-2017 - CNBC

US Treasury Sec. Mnuchin: House on track to get tax plan by end-2017 - CNBCBy Eren Sengezer
U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin is speaking on CNBC, with the key quotes, via LiveSquawk, found below:
- House, Senate are now circulating the tax reform plan among its members
- House on track to get tax plan by end-2017
- Aim is to get corp. tax rate to 15%
- Should pay for tax package with economic growth
- Sept. 29 is still debt ceiling deadline
- Projections could move around a bit on debt ceiling deadline
- Having discussions with Congress, very confident debt ceiling will be raised
- US Pres. Trump will decide on next Fed Chair later this year
