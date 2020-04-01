US Treasury Sec. Mnuchin: Having ongoing talks on infrastructure

"President Trump is very interested in infrastructure and with interest rates low, that's something very import for him," US Treasury Secretary Mnuchin told CNBC on Wednesday and added that they are having ongoing talks on the matter.

"It's a great time now to invest in infrastructure," Mnuchin argued and reiterated that they are focused on executing the aid plan. "We want to protect small businesses, if small business program's $350 billion runs out, that would be on top his list to go to Congress for."

Market reaction

Wall Street's main indexes started the day deep in the negative territory despite these comments. As of writing, both the S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average were erasing 3.7% on the day.