US Treasury Sec. Mnuchin: Have a conceptual agreement with China on enforcement areas

In an interview with Fox Business Network, US Treasury Secretary Mnuchin said that they will enter into a trade deal with China if they can get a good deal and added that they have a conceptual agreement with them on enforcement areas. "We will have discussions with China over currency issues in next rounds of talks," Mnuchin noted.

Commenting on the country's economic performance, Mnuchin said that he doesn't see the yield curve signalling a recession in the US and added that he was expecting a positive year ahead. Regarding the possible tax cuts, Mnuchin explained that they have not yet made any firm decisions on easing capital gain taxes.