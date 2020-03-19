US Treasury Sec. Mnuchin: Government focused on providing liquidity to companies

The US government is focused on being able to provide liquidity to companies, US Treasury Secretary Mnuchin reiterated on Thursday.

"President Trump is determined to go big and support the economy," Mnuchin told Fox Business Network. "We are working to get money to Americans within three weeks. We do not want to be foreclosing on people's mortgages."

Market reaction

The US Dollar Index retreated slightly from multi-year highs and was last seen adding 1% on the day at 101.94.

Additional takeaways

"Legislation needs to be done quickly, by the beginning of next week."

"This is not the financial crisis that will go on for years, we are going to destroy this virus."

"This isn't about bailing out bad businesses, these are very good companies that have been instructed to shut down."

"US tariffs are not hampering coronavirus response."