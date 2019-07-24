US Treasury Sec. Mnuchin: Few more US-China meetings before any trade deal

Commenting on the US-China trade conflict ahead of Monday's high-level talks between him, US Trade Representative Lighthizer and their Chinese counterparts Vice-Premier Liu He and Commerce Minister Zhong Shan, US Treasury Secretary Mnuchin told CNBC that he was expecting there to be a few more US-China meetings before reaching a final agreement on trade.

"The US has a long list of issues to work out with China on trade," Mnuchin explained.

These comments don't seem to be impacting the market's risk perception as they don't provide any fresh insights to the trade war.