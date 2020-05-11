US Treasury Sec. Mnuchin: Employment numbers to get better as summer approaches

The employment numbers in the US are going to get better and better as summer approaches, US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin told CNBC on Monday.

"Next coronavirus bill should resolve liability issues for businesses," Mnuchin added and explained that they are borrowing money long-term to lock in low interest rates. "There is no need to buy back debt."

Market reaction

Market participants largely ignored these comments and the US Dollar Index was last seen consolidating its daily gains near the 100 mark.