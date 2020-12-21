US Treasury Sec. Mnuchin: Direct checks to be released next week

US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin announced on Monday that direct checks to Americans will be released next week. "We couldn't be more pleased that we got this deal done in time," Mnuchin further told CNBC.

Over the weekend, Democrats and Republicans reached a deal on the $900 billion worth coronavirus relief aid, the second-largest in history after March's CARES act.

Market reaction

The US Dollar Index edged slightly lower after these remarks and was last seen gaining 0.3% on a daily basis at 90.40. Meanwhile, the S&P 500 Futures, which was down more than 2% earlier in the day, is currently losing 1.4%.