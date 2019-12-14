US Treasury Sec. Mnuchin: Details of US-China “phase one” trade deal to come out over weekend

Speaking at the Doha Forum conference in Qatar on Saturday, the US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said that a factsheet on US-China "phase one" of a trade deal will be released either on Saturday or Sunday.

Additional Comments (via Reuters):

The accord with China aims to create more reciprocal trade relations for many years, and that it would be "very good" for global growth.

On accusations over weaponizing the US dollar, he rejected them and said that if it was not careful with sanctions, people would start using other currencies.