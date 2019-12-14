US Treasury Sec. Mnuchin: Details of US-China “phase one” trade deal to come out over weekend

NEWS | | By Dhwani Mehta

Speaking at the Doha Forum conference in Qatar on Saturday, the US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said that a factsheet on US-China "phase one" of a trade deal will be released either on Saturday or Sunday.

Additional Comments (via Reuters):

The accord with China aims to create more reciprocal trade relations for many years, and that it would be "very good" for global growth.

On accusations over weaponizing the US dollar, he rejected them and said that if it was not careful with sanctions, people would start using other currencies.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

Feed news

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD nears 1.1100 ahead of the close

EUR/USD nears 1.1100 ahead of the close

The EUR/USD pair is at daily lows after US and Chinese authorities confirmed phase one on a trade deal agreed. Some tariffs will be rolled back as China agreed on “massive purchases” of US goods, according to President Trump.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD extends corrective decline to 1.3330 region

GBP/USD extends corrective decline to 1.3330 region

The GBP/USD pair continues shedding part of its post-UK election’s gains, although at levels last seen several months ago. Hopes that PM Johnson will pass his Brexit deal through Parliament will keep the Sterling on the winning side.

GBP/USD News

Financial Big Brother is coming, but Bitcoin will remain

Financial Big Brother is coming, but Bitcoin will remain

Central banks move quickly looking to oversight all payments. Greece could impose sanctions if digital means are not used in at least 30% of payments. Once inside the crypto ecosystem, governments have little capacity for financial censorship.

Read more

Gold: Steadily climbs to session tops, upside seems limited

Gold: Steadily climbs to session tops, upside seems limited

Gold extended the overnight rejection slide from 100-day SMA resistance and witnessed some follow-through selling during the Asian session on Friday.

Gold News

GBP/USD extends corrective decline to 1.3330 region

GBP/USD extends corrective decline to 1.3330 region

The GBP/USD pair continues shedding part of its post-UK election’s gains, although at levels last seen several months ago. Hopes that PM Johnson will pass his Brexit deal through Parliament will keep the Sterling on the winning side.

GBP/USD News

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures