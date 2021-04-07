US Treasury Deputy Sec. Adeyemo: Majority of countries seen joining minimum tax deal

The US can reach an agreement that will bring a majority of the world's countries into a global minimum tax, the country’s Treasury Deputy Secretary Wally Adeyemo said in an interview on CNBC late Wednesday.

Key quotes

“The US will not support a digital tax that is discriminatory against American tech companies.”

“We have supported taxation that makes sure that companies have to pay a level rate throughout the world. “

“That’s why we’re in favor of a minimum global tax to make sure that companies are no longer able to skirt taxation in the United States and around the world.”

Market reaction

The US dollar holds onto the recovery gains amid negative close on Wall Street and no new surprises from the FOMC minutes.

The above comments seem to have little to no impact on the markets. The US dollar index trades near daily highs of 92.50.