US Treasury Deputy Sec. Adeyemo: Majority of countries seen joining minimum tax deal

The US can reach an agreement that will bring a majority of the world's countries into a global minimum tax, the country’s Treasury Deputy Secretary Wally Adeyemo said in an interview on CNBC late Wednesday.
Key quotes
“The US will not support a digital tax that is discriminatory against American tech companies.”
“We have supported taxation that makes sure that companies have to pay a level rate throughout the world. “
“That’s why we’re in favor of a minimum global tax to make sure that companies are no longer able to skirt taxation in the United States and around the world.”
Market reaction
The US dollar holds onto the recovery gains amid negative close on Wall Street and no new surprises from the FOMC minutes.
The above comments seem to have little to no impact on the markets. The US dollar index trades near daily highs of 92.50.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD retreats after reaching 1.1910
The shared currency is among the best performers against the American dollar, helped by encouraging local data. EUR/USD still incapable to extend gains beyond 1.1900.
GBP/USD slips below 1.38 as US yields tick higher
GBP/USD has slipped below 1.38, extending its losses as US yields resume their gains. The UK begins using Moderna's vaccines, expanding its campaign. Upbeat data underpins both currencies.
XAU/USD slides back under $1740 in quiet, subdued trade conditions
It's been a fairly subdued day for spot gold prices (XAU/USD), with the precious metal failing to hold above $1740 although continuing to trade comfortably above earlier session lows just above the $1730 level.
Cardano Price Projection: ADA poised for a 270% upswing
Cardano price climbed 270% in February on the highest monthly volume total since the digital coin inception in 2017. The correction process through March and early April has formed a pennant continuation pattern that includes two weekly dojis.
Don’t be fooled by the stock market rally
Markets tend to move in cycles. They typically experience cyclical pullbacks after trending higher for a long period of time. Rarely do markets move straight up or straight down.