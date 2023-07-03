US Treasury Department: Secretary Yellen to visit China this week to expand communications

Share:

“US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen will travel to Beijing from July 6-9 for meetings with senior Chinese officials on a broad range of issues, including U.S. concerns about a new Chinese counterespionage law,” a senior Treasury official said on Sunday per Reuters.

Yellen's long-anticipated trip is part of a push by President Joe Biden to deepen communications between the world's two largest economies, stabilize the relationship and minimize the risks of mistakes when disagreements arise.

We seek a healthy economic relationship with China, one that fosters growth and innovation in both countries.

We do not seek to decouple our economies.

A full cessation of trade and investment would be destabilizing for both our countries and the global economy.

Yellen would underscore Washington's determination to strengthen its own competitiveness while responding with allies to what Washington calls ‘economic coercion’ and unfair economic practices by China.

We have concerns with the new measure, and how it might apply, that it could expand the scope of what is considered by the authorities in China to be espionage activity.

US officials would also reiterate concerns about human rights abuses against the Uyghur Muslim minority, China's recent move to ban sales of Micron Technology memory chips, and moves by China against foreign due diligence and consulting firms.

Yellen would also talk with Chinese officials about a long-awaited U.S. executive action curbing outbound investment in China in certain critical sectors, and "make sure they don't think something is more sweeping than it is or than it's intended to be.