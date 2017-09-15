US Treasuries - Yield curve tightest since July 7

US Treasuries - Yield curve tightest since July 7By Omkar Godbole
The Treasury yield curve or the spread between the shorter-dated and long-dated Treasuries flattened/ narrowed on Friday as traders priced-out extreme dovishness at the short-end of the curve.
The difference between the 30-year yield and the 5-year yield narrowed to 96 basis points, the tightest since July 7, from 103 basis points a week earlier.
Meanwhile, the 2-year yield rose to 1.388% on Friday, which was its highest since July 26.
The flattening of the yield curve was largely due to a sharp rise in the short duration yields and not due to a big drop in the long duration yields, which indicates traders are slowly pricing-in a possibility of another Fed rate hike in December.
Currently, the 10-year yield trades at 2.202% and the 30-yr and the 5-yr hover at 2.769% and 1.806%, respectively.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these securities. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Forex involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.