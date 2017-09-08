US Treasuries: Flight-to-safety pushes yields down

"U.S. Treasury prices banged higher Wednesday on escalating tensions and back-and-forth on threats of war between the U.S. and North Korea, drawing in buyers as investors flee into safe-haven instruments," Reuters said in a recent report.

As of writing, the 10-year T-Bond yield was at 2.246%, down 1.6%, the 2-year T-Bond yield was at 1.335%, losing 2.08%, and the 30-year reference was at 2.827%, falling 1.4%.