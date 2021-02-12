US Trade Representative keeps tariffs on EU and UK goods over Boeing case – Fox News

The US Trade Representative has decided to keep the tariffs on the EU and the UK goods over Boeing case with the World Trade Organization (WTO) unchanged, Fox News correspondent Edward Lawrence reported on Friday.

"Tariffs are 15% to 25% on $7.5 billion of goods," Lawrence further tweeted out.

Market reaction

This headline doesn't seem to be having a significant impact on market sentiment. As of writing, the Euro Stoxx 50 Index was virtually unchanged on the day at 3,671 and the UK's FTSE 100 Index was up 0.15% at 6,537. Meanwhile, the S&P 500 Futures were losing 0.2% at 3,904.