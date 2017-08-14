US Trade Rep. Lighthizer: Will conduct "thorough investigation" of China's intellectual property practices

US Trade Rep. Lighthizer: Will conduct "thorough investigation" of China's intellectual property practicesBy Eren Sengezer
U.S. Trade Representative Lighthizer recently crossed the wires, with the key quotes, via Reuters, found below:
- Will conduct "thorough investigation" of China's intellectual property practices
- If needed, will take action "to preserve the future of U.S. industry"
- China intellectual property probe will be one of USTR's highest priorities
