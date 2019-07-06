US Trade Rep. extends date for implementing tariff hike on some Chinese imports to June 15

According to an official statement published by the Office of the U.S. Trade Representative, the U.S. has decided that tariffs won't go up to 25% on some Chinese goods until June 15.
"An implementing notice published on May 15, 2019 (May 15 Notice), provided that products of China that are covered by the September 2018 action and that were exported to the United States prior to May 10, 2019, are not subject to the additional duty of 25 percent, as long as these products are entered into the United States prior to June 1, 2019. This notice extends the June 1, 2019 date to June 15, 2019," the official statement read.
