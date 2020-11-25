US: Trade deficit widens to $80.3 billion in October from $79.4 billion

Goods Trade Balance in the US came in at -$80.3 billion in October.

DXY struggles to stage a rebound after the data.

The United States' goods and services deficit rose by $0.9 billion to $80.3 billion in October from $79.4 billion in September, the data published jointly by the US Census Bureau and the US Bureau of Economic Analysis showed on Wednesday.

"Exports of goods for October were $126.0 billion, $3.4 billion more than September exports," the publication further revealed. "Imports of goods for October were $206.3 billion, $4.4 billion more than September imports."

Market reaction

The US Dollar Index (DXY) showed no immediate reaction to these figures and was last seen losing 0.12% on the day at 92.11.