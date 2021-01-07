US: Trade deficit widens to $68.1 billion in November

US trade deficit rose more than expected in November.

US Dollar Index stays in the positive territory below 90.00.

The United States' goods and services deficit rose by $5 billion to $68.1 billion in November, the data published jointly by the US Census Bureau and the US Bureau of Economic Analysis showed on Wednesday. This reading came in worse than the market expectation for a deficit of $65.2 billion.

"November exports were $184.2 billion, $2.2 billion more than October exports," the publication further revealed. "November imports were $252.3 billion, $7.2 billion more than October imports."

Market reaction

This report doesn't seem to be having a significant impact on the greenback's performance against its rivals. As of writing, the US Dollar Index was up 0.26% on the day at 89.76.