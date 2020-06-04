US: Trade deficit widened to $49.4 billion in April vs. $41.37 billion expected

International trade deficit of the US widens more than expected in April.

US Dollar Index stays relatively calm below 97.50 after the data.

The United States' goods and services deficit expanded to $49.4 billion in April from $42.3 billion in March, the data published jointly by the US Census Bureau and the US Bureau of Economic Analysis showed on Thursday. This reading came in worse than the market expectation for a deficit of $41.37 billion.

"April exports were $151.3 billion, $38.9 billion less than March exports," the press release read. "April imports were $200.7 billion, $31.8 billion less than March imports."

Market reaction

The US Dollar Index paid little to no mind to this data and was last seen posting small daily gains at 97.35.