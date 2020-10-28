US: Trade deficit narrows to $79.4 billion in September from $83.1 billion

Goods Trade Balance in the US came in at -$79.4 billion in September.

US Dollar Index continues to push higher above mid-93s.

The United States' goods and services deficit declined by $3.7 billion to $79.4 billion from $83.1 billion in August, the data published jointly by the US Census Bureau and the US Bureau of Economic Analysis showed on Wednesday.

"Exports of goods for September were $122.0 billion, $3.2 billion more than August exports," the publication further revealed. "Imports of goods for September were $201.4 billion, $0.5 billion less than August imports."

Additionally, the Wholesale Inventories in September fell by 0.1% after increasing by 0.3% in August.

Market reaction

The US Dollar Index extended its daily climb after this data and was last seen gaining 0.52% on the day at 93.58.