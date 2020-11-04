US: Trade deficit narrows to $63.9 billion in September vs. $63.8 billion expected

Goods Trade Balance in the US came in at -$63.9 billion in September.

US Dollar Index posts small daily gains, stays below 93.50.

The United States' goods and services deficit declined by $3.2 billion to $63.9 billion in September, the data published jointly by the US Census Bureau and the US Bureau of Economic Analysis showed on Wednesday. This reading missed the market expectation for a deficit of $63.8 billion by a small margin.

"September exports were $176.4 billion, $4.4 billion more than August exports," the publication further read. "September imports were $240.2 billion, $1.2 billion more than August imports."

Market reaction

The US Dollar Index edged slightly higher and was last seen gaining 0.1% on the day at 93.44.