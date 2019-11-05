US: Trade deficit narrowed to $52.5 billion in September as expected

Trade deficit narrows slightly in September as expected.

The US Dollar Index clings to its daily gains ahead of ISM Non-Manufacturing PMI data.

According to the data published by the United States (US) Census Bureau, the international trade deficit of the US narrowed to $52.5 billion in September from $55 billion in August and matched analysts' estimate.

The US Dollar Index, which tracks the dollar's value against a basket of six major currencies, showed no reaction to the data and was last seen at 97.68, adding 0.13% on the day.

Later in the session, the Institue for Supply Management's Non-Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) will be looked upon for fresh impetus.