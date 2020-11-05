US trade and energy policies are unlikely to change significantly in the future – Natixis

According to economists at Natixis, it will be important to monitor in the United States the wage policy, with possible repercussions for inflation and interest rates, tax policy and competition policy, with possible repercussions for the attractiveness of US equities, and therefore for share prices and the dollar’s exchange rate, and the fiscal deficit, with the risk of the US’ savings shortfall becoming further entrenched at a time when European and emerging countries will retain their savings instead of lending them to the US. In contrast, it is not clear that one should expect to see major changes to US trade or energy policy.
Key quotes
“If the US moved to a wage policy that entailed the correction of the skewing of its income distribution and an actual increase in low wages, then there would be a return to quite high inflation in the United States, forcing the Federal Reserve to raise its interest rates and driving up expected inflation and long-term interest rates. Even if the Federal Reserve has switched to average inflation targeting, it may accept inflation that is slightly higher than 2% (2.5% or 2.75%) but not much higher than its average inflation target.”
“Large non-resident purchases of US equities are boosting the stock market, especially technology stocks, and helping finance the US external deficit. They are therefore propping up the dollar. A tax reform that sharply hiked taxes on capital in the US and a competition policy that broke up monopoly rents (those enjoyed by the GAFAM tech giants in particular) would deter purchases of US equities and result in a negative effect on stock market indices and the dollar.”
“An increase in the US fiscal deficit would worsen the current account balance. This would create a financing problem for the US. In fact, only two regions remain buyers of Treasuries: emerging countries (excluding China and oil producers) and the eurozone. A larger fiscal deficit in the US could result from the desire to improve social welfare without a corresponding hike in taxes or to finance the energy transition. A financing problem for the US would lead to a steepening of the yield curve and to a depreciation of the dollar.”
“In reality, there is no major difference between Republicans and Democrats in the US when it comes to trade policy as there is a consensus to try to rebalance US foreign trade with Europe and China and energy policy, with the determination not to weaken the oil and natural gas industry given its weight in the economy.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD tops 1.18 as US elections results are awaited
EUR/USD has hit a new high above 1.18, extending its gains. Biden is leading in the slow vote count and as a handful of results are awaited. Republicans are on course to retaining the Senate. The Fed and jobless claims are also eyed.
GBP/USD jumps above 1.30 after the BOE expands QE by £150 billion
GBP/USD has jumped above 1.30 after the BOE surprised by expanding its QE program by £150 billion, more than £100 billion expected, and refrained some setting negative rates. Governor Bailey is set to speak later and US election results are eyed.
Gold jumps to fresh two-week tops, closer to $1920 level
The prevalent USD selling bias assisted gold to regain positive traction on Thursday. The upbeat market mood might cap the upside ahead of the FOMC policy update.
Forex Today: Stocks applaud upcoming election verdict, dollar mixed, Fed, final results awaited
Joe Biden is nearing the presidency as counting continues in several critical states and markets seem content that the results are only delayed. Hopes of stimulus are weaker as Republicans are on track to hold the House.
WTI prints four-day uptrend towards $40.00
WTI probes one week high marked on Wednesday. With the latest pullback from $39.12, WTI bulls keep $40.00, on their radars during the early Thursday morning in Asia. Risk-on mood favor commodity prices via US dollar weakness.