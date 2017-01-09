US: Total nonfarm payroll employment increased by 156,000 in August

US: Total nonfarm payroll employment increased by 156,000 in AugustBy Eren Sengezer
"Total nonfarm payroll employment increased by 156,000 in August, and the unemployment rate was little changed at 4.4 percent," the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics announced on Thursday.
Key highlights:
- Job gains occurred in manufacturing, construction, professional and technical services, health care, and mining.
- In August, the unemployment rate, at 4.4 percent, and the number of unemployed persons, at 7.1 million, were little changed.
- The labor force participation rate, at 62.9 percent, was unchanged in August and has shown little movement on net over the past year.
- The employment-population ratio, at 60.1 percent, was little changed over the month and thus far this year.
- The average workweek for all employees on private nonfarm payrolls declined by 0.1 hour to 34.4 hours in August.
- In August, average hourly earnings for all employees on private nonfarm payrolls rose by 3 cents to $26.39, after rising by 9 cents in July.
