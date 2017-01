Analysts at ANZ note that the US Boston Fed President Eric Rosengren said “it’s a little bit too early” for the next rate hike, given uncertainty on US fiscal policy.

Key Quotes

“However, he did say it was “very appropriate” in the next year to look at reducing the Fed’s balance sheet; and as long as US is close to full employment, three rate hikes as implied by FOMC’s projections will be appropriate.”