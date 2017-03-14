US to enter a period of fiscal uncertainty as debt limit expires – Danske Bank

Research Team at Danske Bank explains that on Wednesday, the debt limit suspension expires and we may enter a period of fiscal uncertainty in the US.

Key Quotes

“The Republicans do not have super majority in the Senate, so the Democrats (and fiscal hawks within the Republican Party) can filibuster any legislation on the debt limit. Also this week, we expect the Trump administration to publish its budget proposal for the 2018 fiscal year running from Q4 17 to Q3 18.”