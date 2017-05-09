U.S. to continue deployment of defense assets to Korea - Yonhap

U.S. to continue deployment of defense assets to Korea - YonhapBy Eren Sengezer
"A top U.S. naval commander said Tuesday his country will keep sending formidable defense assets to the Korean Peninsula in combined deterrence and response to North Korea's "self-destructive" actions," Korean News Agency Yonhap reported on Tuesday.
Key quotes:
- Scott Swift, who commands the U.S. Pacific Fleet, stressed that although South Koreans stand closest to the North's threats, they "do not face this aggressor alone."
- The admiral described the Kim Jong-un regime's choice as "irrationally self-destructive actions and behaviors that defy logic and explanation."
- He added that his fleet has also seamlessly integrated operations with South Korean and Japanese navies for overwhelming ballistic missile defense and anti-submarine warfare.
