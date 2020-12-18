US to blacklist dozens of Chinese firms including SMIC

US President Donald Trump is expected to add dozens of Chinese companies, including the country’s top chipmaker SMIC, to the commerce department's entity list on Friday, Reuters reports, citing two people familiar with the matter.

Key Details

"In total, the United States is expected to add around 80 additional companies and affiliates to the so-called entity list, nearly all of them Chinese."

“SMIC, the Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp, has already been in Washington’s crosshairs.”

“The entity list designation would force SMIC to seek a special license from the Commerce Department before a US supplier could send it key goods, part of a bid by the administration to curb its access to sophisticated US chipmaking technology.”

Market reaction

AUD/USD is nursing corrective losses below 0.7600, weighed down by the US dollar rebound across the board.

The spot currently trades 0.7592, down 0.37% on the day.