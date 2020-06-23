The US is set to announce tariffs on aluminum imports from Canada by the end of the week, according to Bloomberg.

The world's largest economy is the primary export destination for Canada's $13-billion aluminum industry, accounting for 83% of its trade in 2018., as noted by Financial Post in an article dated June 17.

So far, the news has failed to influence the Canadian dollar, leaving USD/CAD unaffected at 1.3526.