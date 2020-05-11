US to accuse China of trying to hack vaccine data, as virus redirects cyberattacks – NY Times

The NY Times reports about a draft of the forthcoming public warning, which the US officials are likely to issue in the days to come.

According to the US daily, “the F.B.I. and the Department of Homeland Security is preparing to issue a warning that China’s most skilled hackers and spies are working to steal American research in the crash effort to develop vaccines and treatments for the coronavirus.”

“China is seeking “valuable intellectual property and public health data through illicit means related to vaccines, treatments and testing.” It focuses on cybertheft and action by “nontraditional actors,” a euphemism for researchers and students the Trump administration says are being activated to steal data from inside academic and private laboratories,” per the draft, cited by NY Times.

Market reaction

The risk sentiment is more or less balanced heading into Europe, with the greenback struggling to recover ground versus its main competitors.

Markets are divided between the economic re-opening optimism and renewed US-China tensions brewing up.

USD/JPY is trapped in a narrow range below 107.00 while S&P 500 futures consolidate the latest gains.