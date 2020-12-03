US tightens visa rules for Chinese Communist party members – NYT

The Trump administration issued new guidelines restricting the travel to the US by members of the Chinese Communist Party and their immediate families, the New York Times reported, citing two people familiar with the matter.

Additional details

“The new policy took immediate effect on Wednesday."

“A State Department spokesman said in an emailed statement it was reducing the validity of visas for party members from 10 years to one month.”

“The new guidelines allow American officials to make a determination about someone’s party status based on their visa application and interview, as well as officials’ local understanding of Communist Party membership.”

On Wednesday, President-elect Joe Biden said that he will first conduct a full review and consult allies before removing any tariffs on China, in an interview with the NYT.

Market reaction

Amid persisting US-China trade conflict, the move is likely to intensify the tensions. The risk sentiment remains tepid amid US coronavirus concerns and ahead of US stimulus talks and economic data.

S&P 500 futures post small losses to trade around 3,665 while AUD/USD trades modestly flat above 0.7400.