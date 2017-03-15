US: The Consumer Price Index increased 0.1% in February on a seasonally adjusted basis

US: The Consumer Price Index increased 0.1% in February on a seasonally adjusted basisBy Eren ŞENGEZER
According to the latest report published by U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, Division of Consumer Prices and Price Indexes, the Consumer Price Index for All Urban Consumers (CPI-U) increased 0.1 percent
in February on a seasonally adjusted basis, over the last 12 months, the all items index rose 2.7 percent before seasonal adjustment.
Key findings
- The February increase was the smallest 1-month rise in the seasonally adjusted all items index since July 2016
- The gasoline index declined, partially offsetting increases in several indexes, including food, shelter, and recreation
- The energy index fell 1.0 percent, with the decline in gasoline outweighing increases in the other energy component indexes
- The index for all items less food and energy rose 0.2 percent in February
- The all items index rose 2.7 percent for the 12 months ending February
- The index for all items less food and energy rose 2.2 percent over the last 12 months; this was the fifteenth straight month the 12-month change remained in the range of 2.1 to 2.3 percent.
- The energy index rose 15.2 percent over the last year, while the food index was unchanged.