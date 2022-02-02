US Tech Stocks Trading: Elliott Wave strategies looking at long trade set-ups? [Video]

US Stocks: ELLIOTT WAVE ANALYSIS Tesla (TSLA) Amazon (AMZN) Apple (AAPL) Alphabet (GOOGL) Facebook (FB) Meta Platforms (META) Microsoft (MSFT) JPMorgan Chase (JPM) Technical Analysis & Day Trading Strategies.
Video Chapters:
00:00 Amazon (AMZN).
12:47 Alphabet (GOOGL).
17:00 Apple (AAPL).
20:30 Meta Platforms (FB).
27:07 Microsoft (MSFT).
31:50 Tesla (TSLA).
40:55 Square (SQ).
42:54 JPMorgan Chase (JPM) GS, BAC.
47:27 Thanks for watching!
US Stocks Amazon AMZN, Alphabet GOOGL, Apple AAPL, Microsoft MSFT, Facebook FB, Meta Platforms, Tesla TSLA. Elliott Wave Analysis counts below.
Stock strategies and analysis overview: It's a mixed bunch of wave counts, some bullish some bearish, so I take each one on their own current pattern, rather than the market moving as a heard all having the same counts.
US Stocks Elliott Wave Analysis:
Amazon AMZN Elliott Wave Wave iv) of C of (4).
Alphabet GOOGL Elliott Wave iii) of 1 of (5).
Apple AAPL Elliott Wave Wave v of (iii) of iii) 1 of (5).
Meta Platforms FB Elliott Wave Looking at corrective and impulse versions of the pattern.
Microsoft MSFT Elliott Wave 1 of (5).
Tesla TSLA Elliott Wave iv) of C of (4) Also looking at bullish Impulse wave trade set up.
Square SQ Elliott Wave v) of C of (4) low in place?
JPMorgan Chase (JPM) Wave (2) completed or iv) of A of (2).
As with any investment opportunity there is a risk of making losses on investments that Trading Lounge expresses opinions on.
Historical results are no guarantee of future returns. Some investments are inherently riskier than others. At worst, you could lose your entire investment. TradingLounge™ uses a range of technical analysis tools, software and basic fundamental analysis as well as economic forecasts aimed at minimizing the potential for loss.
The advice we provide through our TradingLounge™ websites and our TradingLounge™ Membership has been prepared without considering your objectives, financial situation or needs. Reliance on such advice, information or data is at your own risk. The decision to trade and the method of trading is for you alone to decide. This information is of a general nature only, so you should, before acting upon any of the information or advice provided by us, consider the appropriateness of the advice considering your own objectives, financial situation or needs. Therefore, you should consult your financial advisor or accountant to determine whether trading in securities and derivatives products is appropriate for you considering your financial circumstances.
